Macquarie University Scholarships 2025: What Indian Students Need To Know

Macquarie University of Sydney, Australia, offering scholarships for international students at three different study levels in various courses. Students can visit the official website mq.edu.au of the university to check their eligibility before applying for the scholarship.



"This includes a wide variety of long- and short-term opportunities for international students. The range of scholarships available can depend on the country you are from, with other eligibility factors including your field of study and academic or sporting achievements," according to the notification issued by the university.



The three study levels are Pathways, English Language Study, Undergraduate, and Postgraduate, which include Arts and Social Sciences, Business, Education, Engineering, Information Technologies, Law, Language and Linguistics, Media, Communication and Creative Arts, Medicine and Health, Science, etc. scholarship types. Students can check the list of courses in the scholarship section of the page.



The Early Acceptance Scholarship for Indian students offers AUD 10,000 (around Rs 5.7 lakh). Following the first semester, AUD 2,500 (around Rs 2.8 lakh) will be offered for the next semester.



The university added that the selected candidates can also receive a one-time Vice-Chancellor International Scholarship of AUD 10,000. The applications will be closed by the end of the year.



Eligibility criteria:



The students must be citizens of India and accept their Letter of Offer. Paying the commencement fee for the course is also required before the deadline. Before applying, students are advised to check the requirements to fulfill the scholarship criteria.



Macquarie University, founded in 1964, is ranked 175th in the world by the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024.