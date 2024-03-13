Australia's Macquarie University Announces Scholarship For Indian Students

Australia's Macquarie University has announced a scholarship worth AUD 10,000 per year for students of India and Sri Lanka. The scholarship is aimed at rewarding outstanding students from the two countries.

The grant will cover tuition fees from all coursework degree programs taught at Macquarie's Sydney campus. Students enrolling in a 4-year undergraduate degree would receive up to AUD 40,000 over 4 years.



Eligibility

Students who start their studies at Macquarie University from 2024-25 onwards will be eligible for this grant. To be eligible for this scholarship, the student must be a full-time international student pursuing an undergraduate or postgraduate degree on campus and fulfil the following minimum requirements.

The candidate must be a citizen of India and Sri Lanka.

He/She must hold a full offer from Macquarie University.

The candidate must accept the offer letter and pay the commencement fee by the acceptance due date mentioned on the offer letter.



Key areas of study at Macquarie include: