Australian University Offers Scholarship Worth Rs 28.5 Lakh To Indian Students

Australian University Scholarship 2025: Macquarie university in Australia is offering scholarships for Indian students, providing a financial support of Rs 5.7 lakh rupees per year (10,000 Australian dollar) through the India's Early Acceptance Scholarship. Additionally, a one time grant of 5.7 lakh rupees is available under the Vice-Chancellor's International scholarship. The total grant, considering both scholarships for a four-year undergraduate or postgraduate program amounts to approximately Rs. 28.5 lakh. The per-year scholarship remains valid throughout the program duration and is available for both bachelor's and master's programs.

The India's Early Acceptance Scholarship grants Rs. 5.7 lakh rupees (10,000 Australian dollar) in the second semester of the first year and then a payment of approximately Rs. 2.8 lakh rupees per semester until the program duration completes.

Apart from these scholarships, Indian applicants can also apply for other scholarships such as the Faculty of Science and Engineering Sustainability Scholarship (worth 5,000 Australian dollars) and the Faculty of Science and Engineering FIRST Australia Scholarship (5,000 Australian dollars per year).

Eligibility For India's Early Acceptance Scholarship

Students applying for the scholarship must meet the following requirements to be eligible:

They must be a citizen of India.

They will be required to accept their Letter of Offer and pay the commencement fee by the Acceptance Deadline.

Remain enrolled in each compulsory study period.

Must not be a recipient of a government sponsorship or scholarship that covers full tuition fees, unless approved by Macquarie University Scholarship Team.

How To Apply?

Students need to register on the official website of the university and fill the application form for the scholarship program and meet the eligibility criteria. Students can apply for scholarship any time of the year.

You can check the other scholarship provided by the university here - "Macquarie University Scholarships 2025".

Key study fields offered at the Macquarie University include Banking & Finance (Fintech, Environmental Finance, Financial Management), Data Science, Information Technology (IoT, AI, Information Systems, Networking, Cyber Security), Engineering (Electrical, Electronics, Mechanical, Mechatronics, Renewable Energy, Civil, Construction, Software), Business Analytics, Management, Medicine, Arts, Media, and Communications.