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Macquarie University Opens Applications For Bachelor Of Urban And Regional Planning 2027

The three-year course offers on-campus and online study modes, with scholarships up to AUD 15000 annually available.

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Macquarie University Opens Applications For Bachelor Of Urban And Regional Planning 2027
The three-year course offers on-campus and online study modes
  • Macquarie University now accepts applications for February 2027 urban planning intake
  • The three-year Bachelor programme is offered on-campus and fully online with flexible study modes
  • Scholarships up to AUD 15,000 per year are available for eligible students to ease financial burden
What is the tuition fee for the full three-year degree?

Macquarie University in Australia has started accepting applications for the February 2027 intake of its Bachelor of Urban and Regional Planning programme. Students interested in pursuing a career in city planning, sustainable development and infrastructure can apply through the university's official website. The last date to submit applications is January 15, 2027.

The undergraduate programme is spread over three years and will be offered in both on-campus and fully online modes, giving students the flexibility to choose a study format that suits them. Eligible students can also apply for scholarships of up to AUD 15,000 per year, helping reduce the overall cost of studying in Australia.

Course designed for future cities

The programme focuses on preparing students to tackle real-world challenges such as affordable housing, transport systems, infrastructure planning, environmental sustainability and community development. As cities continue to expand and climate change creates new challenges, the course aims to equip students with practical knowledge and planning skills needed in the sector.

Richard Carter-White, Course Director at Macquarie University, said the programme has been designed to prepare professionals who can respond to the changing needs of cities and regions. He added that students will gain hands-on experience alongside classroom learning to help build sustainable and inclusive communities.

Course Full Details Here

Career opportunities

After completing the programme, graduates can explore careers in urban and regional planning, climate adaptation, transport planning, housing, environmental assessment, heritage conservation and sustainability.

They may find opportunities with government departments, local councils, planning consultancies, property developers, environmental organisations and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

A key highlight of the programme is its strong industry focus. Students will complete more than 150 hours of professional experience through industry and community projects. They will also take part in field visits around Sydney, attend guest lectures, interact with industry experts and receive mentoring, giving them practical exposure before entering the workforce.

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