Study Abroad: This Australian University Offers Scholarship Worth Rs 22 Lakh

Study In Australia: The scholarship will cover tuition fees for all coursework degree programmes.

Macquarie University, a public research university in Australia's Sydney, is offering a scholarship worth AUD $40,000 (approximately Rs 22 lakh) to meritorious students for four-year undergraduate degree programmes. Those who are eligible and interested can submit their applications on the official website - mq.edu.au.

Students starting their academic journey at the university from the academic year 2024-25 onwards will qualify for this grant.

Macquarie University Scholarship: Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for this grant, the student must:

Be a full-time international student enrolled in an undergraduate or postgraduate programme on the university campus.

Hold citizenship of either India or Sri Lanka.

Possess a confirmed offer of admission from Macquarie University.

Acknowledge the offer and settle the commencement fee by the specified due date mentioned in the offer letter.

The scholarship will be awarded as an annual AUD $10,000 (approximately Rs 5.50 lakh) stipend to cover tuition fees for all coursework degree programmes offered at Macquarie's Sydney campus.

Consequently, a student enrolling in a four-year undergraduate degree would receive up to AUD $40,000 over the course of four years, which would be deducted from their total tuition fees.

Application window will remain open throughout the year, and applicants who fulfill the requirements will automatically be considered for this scholarship.

Key academic disciplines at Macquarie University include Banking & Finance (Fintech, Environmental Finance, Financial Management), Data Science, Information Technology (IoT, AI, Information Systems, Networking, Cyber Security), Engineering (Electrical, Electronics, Mechanical, Mechatronics, Renewable Energy, Civil, Construction, Software), Business Analytics, Management, Medicine, Arts, Media, and Communications.