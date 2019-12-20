Lucknow University Postpones Semester Exams Scheduled Today

Lucknow University has postponed semester exams which were scheduled on December 20

Lucknow University, which had earlier only suspended teaching activities on December 19 and 20 has also, postponed the semester examinations which were to be held on December 20. The University released a notice stating that examinations scheduled on December 20 at all affiliated colleges of Lucknow University have been postponed.

The examinations which were due to be held today will now be held on December 26, 2019 for all programmes except the law programmes. The examination will be held in the same shift as on the previous date.

The examination for LLB and LLM which were scheduled on December 20 will be held on December 30 in the morning session, from 9 am to 12 pm.

The University has also advised students to visit University website for regular updates.

Lucknow University is not the only university to have rescheduled its semester exams. Allahabad University has also postponed its exams scheduled in December and has announced winter vacations starting from December 21, 2019. The revised dates for postponed exams at Allahabad University will tentatively be announced on December 23.

