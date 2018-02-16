Lucknow University Begins Application Process For B.Ed. Entrance Exam 2018; 16 Universities To Participate In Counselling Lucknow University has begun the application process for admission to its two year B.Ed. course. The application process will end on March 15, 2018.

Lucknow University has begun the application process for admission to its two year B.Ed. course. The application process will end on March 15, 2018. The exam will tentatively be conducted in April. Total 16 universities will participate in the B.Ed. entrance exam conducted by Lucknow University. The Entrance examination will be conducted at 15 different exam centres across Uttar Pradesh. The exam will be objective in nature and there will be two papers of 3 hours duration each.





Important Dates



Online application process commencement: February 15, 2018

Last date to apply online: March 15, 2018

Last date to submit application fee: March 15, 2018

Tentative examination dates: April 11, 2018

Expected result date: May 10 to May 15, 2018

Expected Counselling dates: June 1 to June 30, 2018



Eligibility Criteria



The candidate must have a graduation degree with minimum 50% marks for General and OBC category candidates (relaxation for other categories) in Science/Arts and Humanities/Social Sciences form a University instituted according to law.





For candidates with BE or BTech degree with specialty in Science or Mathematics, the minimum percentage requirement is 55%.





For candidates who wish to apply at Sampurnanand Sanskrit University and colleges affiliated to it, the minimum eligibility requirement is minimum 50% marks in either three year duration Shashtri exam or two year duration Shashtri exam (1990 session) from Sampurnanand Sanskrit University/ Shashtri Exam (3 year duration from any other university/ graduation degree with Sanskrit in all three years/ two year duration shashtri exam/ two year graduation degree (1980 session) with Sanskrit as an optional subject.





Application Process



The online application link is available on the University's official website. Candidates would need to register first and then complete the application form. Candidates will also be able to submit the application fee through online mode only. Application fee is the last stage of application process, and applications will not be accepted without application fee submission.











