Lucknow University Begins Application Process For B.Ed. Entrance Exam 2018; 16 Universities To Participate In Counselling

Important Dates
Online application process commencement: February 15, 2018
Last date to apply online: March 15, 2018
Last date to submit application fee: March 15, 2018
Tentative examination dates: April 11, 2018
Expected result date: May 10 to May 15, 2018
Expected Counselling dates: June 1 to June 30, 2018
Eligibility Criteria
The candidate must have a graduation degree with minimum 50% marks for General and OBC category candidates (relaxation for other categories) in Science/Arts and Humanities/Social Sciences form a University instituted according to law.
For candidates with BE or BTech degree with specialty in Science or Mathematics, the minimum percentage requirement is 55%.
For candidates who wish to apply at Sampurnanand Sanskrit University and colleges affiliated to it, the minimum eligibility requirement is minimum 50% marks in either three year duration Shashtri exam or two year duration Shashtri exam (1990 session) from Sampurnanand Sanskrit University/ Shashtri Exam (3 year duration from any other university/ graduation degree with Sanskrit in all three years/ two year duration shashtri exam/ two year graduation degree (1980 session) with Sanskrit as an optional subject.
Application Process
Comments
Click here for more Education News