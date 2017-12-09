Lucknow University B.Ed Exam 2017 For Odd Semesters: Date Sheet Released

Lucknow University has released the B.Ed exam date sheet for first and third semesters. Candidates can find the date sheet at the official website of the University. The first semester exam will begin on 23 December 2017 and for third semester students the exam will be held on 27 and 29 December 2017. The examination will be held at Department of Education, Lucknow University. Each of the paper in both the semester will be of 3 hour duration (2 pm to 5 pm).23 December 2017: Philosophical and Sociological Perspective of Education26 December 2017: Psychological Perspective of Education28 December 2017: Understanding of Discipline30 December 2017: Optional Paper (Value and Peace Education/ Inclusive Education)27 December 2017: School Management and Hygiene29 December 2017: Measurement and EvaluationFor the previous academic session, the first and third semester examinations had begun in January. This year, the exam will be held an hour later than the schedule followed last time.