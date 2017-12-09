Lucknow University B.Ed Exam 2017 For Odd Semesters: Date Sheet Released

New Delhi: Lucknow University has released the B.Ed exam date sheet for first and third semesters. Candidates can find the date sheet at the official website of the University. The first semester exam will begin on 23 December 2017 and for third semester students the exam will be held on 27 and 29 December 2017. The examination will be held at Department of Education, Lucknow University. Each of the paper in both the semester will be of 3 hour duration (2 pm to 5 pm).
Lucknow University B.Ed First Semester Date Sheet
23 December 2017: Philosophical and Sociological Perspective of Education
26 December 2017: Psychological Perspective of Education
28 December 2017: Understanding of Discipline
30 December 2017: Optional Paper (Value and Peace Education/ Inclusive Education)
Lucknow University B.Ed Third Semester Date Sheet
27 December 2017: School Management and Hygiene
29 December 2017: Measurement and Evaluation
For the previous academic session, the first and third semester examinations had begun in January. This year, the exam will be held an hour later than the schedule followed last time.
