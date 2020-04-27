Advance Summer Vacation To May 1: Ghaziabad Administration To School Education Director

Advance Summer Vacation To May 1: Ghaziabad administration writes to director school education.

The district administration has written to the director school education, Uttar Pradesh to declare the summer vacation for schools from May 1 instead of May 20 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The academic session in schools in the district was scheduled to begin from May 1.

However, the country is currently under a grip of a lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

A recommendation has been made to the director of education to declare the summer vacation from May 1 instead of May 20.

The academic session can be started from June 15, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said.

The recommendation was made upon the request of several parent associations and students, he added.

