IIM Indore Director Himanshu Rai Among Top 25 LinkedIn Voices In India

LinkedIn, the American business and employment oriented service that operates via website and mobile app, unveiled its Top 25 LinkedIn Voices on December 4, 2019. Professor Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore is among the top 25 LinkedIn Voices from India, one of the two Voices from the Indian education sector, other being Divya Gokulnath, Director and Co-Founder, Byju's app.

LinkedIn, in its 5th annual Top Voices list highlighted professionals in a variety of industries and regions who are building communities and starting thoughtful conversations on LinkedIn through their articles, posts, videos and comments.

These included Harish Bhat (Brand Custodian, Tata Group), Kiran Bedi (Lt. Governor, Puducherry), Nathan SV (Partner & Chief Talent Officer, Deloitte India), Poonam Barua (CEO & Founder Chairman, Forum For Women in Leadership, India), Dr. Sangita Reddu (Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group and Adhil Shetty (CEO, Bankbazaar.com) among the top 25.

'These are the people you should be following to get inspired and stay informed', says LinkedIn post.

These members are from various interest groups - banking, healthcare, entertainment, education, media and human resources.

Professor Rai was listed as an academician who describes himself as a voracious reader, a yoga teacher and a connoisseur of music.

With over 39 thousand followers on LinkedIn, Professor Rai shares thoughts on how to differentiate between judgement and desire and why proper communication is crucial for success.

He believes the workplace discourse should shift to 'doing the right thing from 'doing things right.' 'The best career advice he ever received: Follow your dreams without fear', says the LinkedIn Update.

