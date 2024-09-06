LinkedIn List Of Top MBA Programmes 2024: World's Best Business Schools

LinkedIn on September 4 released its annual ranking of the world's top MBA programs, highlighting the 100 best business schools globally. This ranking, part of LinkedIn's initiative to guide professionals in choosing optimal MBA programmes for career growth, is based on exclusive data analysing the career outcomes of MBA alumni. Key factors include job placement rates, advancement to senior positions, and the strength of professional networks.

Top 20 Business Schools:

1. Stanford Graduate School of Business (Stanford University)

Common Job Titles: Founder, Product Manager, Chief of Staff

Top Locations: San Francisco (US), New York City (US), Los Angeles (US)

Notable for Career advancement and leadership potential.

2. INSEAD

Common Job Titles: Product Manager, Strategy Consultant, Founder

Top Locations: London (GB), Paris (FR), The Randstad (NL)

Notable for: Career advancement and leadership.

3. Harvard Business School (Harvard University)

Common Job Titles: Product Manager, Founder, Chief of Staff

Top Locations: Boston (US), New York City (US), San Francisco (US)

Notable for: Career advancement and leadership.

4. The Wharton School (University of Pennsylvania)

Common Job Titles: Investment Banking Associate, Product Manager, Founder

Top Locations: New York City (US), Philadelphia (US), San Francisco (US)

Notable for: Job placement and leadership.

5. Sloan School of Management (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)

Common Job Titles: Product Manager, Founder, Investment Banking Associate

Top Locations: Boston (US), New York City (US), San Francisco (US)

Notable for: Career advancement.

6. Indian School of Business

Common Job Titles: Product Manager, Program Manager, Management Consultant

Top Locations: Mumbai (IN), Delhi (IN), Bengaluru (IN)

Notable for: Career advancement and leadership.

19. Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad

Common Job Titles: Product Manager, Business Analyst, Program Manager

Top Locations: Mumbai (IN), Delhi (IN), Bengaluru (IN)

Notable for: Networking opportunities.

Other top-ranked institutes

Northwestern University

Dartmouth College

Columbia University

University of Chicago

University of London

University of Virginia

Duke University

WHU

University of Oxford

Yale University

Cornell University

University of California, Berkeley

University of Navarra

Ranking Methodology:

The key factors considered are:

Job Placement: Assessing hiring rates, market demand, and the percentage of recent graduates who secured full-time employment within the year of graduation.

Promotion Rates: Evaluating how swiftly alumni move into director or VP-level roles.

Network Strength: Analysing the quality and depth of alumni networks, including connections to senior professionals and network growth.

Leadership Potential: Measuring the proportion of alumni with C-suite or entrepreneurial roles post-MBA.

Gender Diversity: Reviewing gender parity among recent graduates.

This ranking provides valuable insights for prospective MBA students aiming to enhance their career prospects and make informed decisions about their education.