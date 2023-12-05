Last Day To Raise Objections Against CLAT Answer Key Ends Today

Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2024.

The Consortium of National Law Universities will close the objection window for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2024 today (Tuesday December 5, 2023). Candidates who appeared in the exam and wish to raise objections against any question or provisional answer key can visit the official website of the CLAT. The candidates will have time till 7 pm on the last day to raise the objection.

The students will be required to pay a fee of Rs 1,000 for each objection filed. The amount will be refunded if the objection is found to be valid and sustained. The consortium will not entertain any objection raised without the prescribed fee.

The consortium will publish the final answer key on December 9, 2023. The results for the entrance exam will be published on December 10, 2024.

The registrations for admission counselling will begin from December 12, 2023. The counselling and the payment for registration fee will close on December 22, 2023.

Steps to raise objections:

Step 1- Login to your CLAT account on the official website of CLAT

Step 2-Click on 'Submit Objections'

Step 3- Select the Question Booklet set, 'Type of Objection', i.e., 'About the Answer Key' or 'About the Question', as appropriate.

Step 4- Select question number, enter your objection details and click on 'Submit Objection'.

Step 5- Once all your objections are submitted, click the 'Make Payment' button to make payment.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2024 was conducted on December 3, 2023 in offline mode across the country for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate course in law.