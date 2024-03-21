Last Date To Apply For Distance Learning Courses Is March 31, Check List Of Universities

University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a list of Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) that have been recognised to offer Open and Distance Learning (ODL) Programmes. Candidates willing to take admission in online and distance learning courses can visit the official website of the UGC to check the list of colleges and the courses offered.

The university body has released a total of 80 universities that are offering courses in online and distance learning mode.

The last date for admission in ODL and online programmes for academic session February, 2024 academic session is March 31, 2024. While the deadline to upload the student admission details on UGC-DEB web portal is April 15, 2O24.

The list of the HEIs has been released based on the applications that were submitted by the educational institutions under UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020 and its amendments.

The UGC noted that the programmes being offered by the HEIs are under the ambit of Regulatory Authorities and have been considered on the basis of NOC/ approval/ recommendation received from the respective Regulatory Authority.

The university body also noted that the HEIs offering the course are required to strictly follow the conditions such as the number of seats, valid academic year, etc. mentioned in the relevant Regulatory Authority letter.