Ladakh University Invites Applications For Vice-Chancellor Post, Salary Rs 2.10 Lakh

Ladakh University Vice-Chancellor Recruitment 2024:

Ladakh University VC Recruitment 2024: The deadline for application submissions is November 16.

Ladakh University has announced the opening for the position of vice-chancellor, inviting applications from qualified candidates. Interested individuals can submit their applications in the specified format, along with a recent passport-sized photograph, via email to uolnewvc2024@gmail.com. The deadline for submissions is November 16, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria: 

Candidates must not exceed 62 years of age by the application deadline. They should possess an exemplary academic record and have a minimum of 10 years of experience as a professor within a university system or an equivalent position recognised under UGC regulations.

Desirable Qualifications: 

The ideal candidate will be a visionary with a track record of exceptional teaching and research, complemented by strong administrative skills.

Salary And Service Conditions 

The selected candidate will receive a fixed monthly salary of Rs 2.10 lakh, along with applicable allowances and benefits. The terms of service will adhere to the University of Ladakh Act, 2018, including amendments made on October 26, 2020.

Selection Process

The selection will be conducted by a Search Committee formed under the University of Ladakh Act, 2018. Final appointments will be based on recommendations from this committee.

For further details and to access the application format, visit the official website of the University of Ladakh at uol.ac.in.

