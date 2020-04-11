KV Schools In Delhi To Start Online Classes For Class 6-8 From Monday

There are 13,343 subscribers on YouTube channel of Delhi Region.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Delhi region will start online live classes for class 6 to 8 from Monday. Delhi's Kendriya Vidyalayas already have started online classes for class 9 to 12 on Facebook and YouTube. There are 13,343 subscribers on YouTube channel of Delhi Region.

Huge response has been received from the students and parents as there are approximately 90,000 views and 40,000 comments in two days of running the classes.

The decision to conduct online classes comes after Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' as advised the heads of all academic institutions of the country to make optimum use of digital platforms during the lockdown period with the objective of making fruitful usage of children's time and keeping abreast with the academic calendar.

At present, teachers are preparing lessons using different software like power point windows, movie makers and screen recorder etc to create educational videos.

Assignments given as part of the teaching learning process are monitored by the concerned subject teachers. Each subject teacher is required to call a minimum of five students every day to keep a tab of their works.

For primary class students, teachers have recorded the videos which will subsequently be shared through WhatsApp and uploaded on the YouTube.

Click here for more Education News