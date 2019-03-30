Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test Result Declared

KTET Result 2019 Declared: Know How To Check

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has declared the result of the teacher eligibility test which was held in February. KTET is an eligibility exam for teachers at lower primary, upper primary and high school level in Kerala. The result has been declared separately for all the four categories. Earlier the Pareeksha Bhavan had also released the answer keys for all the four categories. The exam held on February 2 for category 1 and 2 and on February 4 for category 3. The category 4 paper was held on February 6.

Result

KTET Result 2019: Know How To Check

Go to the official website of the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan

Click on Kerala TET result link

Enter category, register number and date of birth

Get the KTET result

