KIIT School Of Management Begins Applications For MBA Admissions 2027

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) has activated the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology Entrance Examination (KIITEE) registration link on the official website, ksom.ac.in. Interested candidates can now fill out the form and successfully register for the exam. The last date to apply for the exam is January 4, 2027.

Candidates are advised to complete the registration process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues. Only those who will successfully register for the exam, will be eligible to download the KIITEE admit card 2027 once released on the official portal.

The KIITEE 2027 is an entrance exam for students seeking admission to a wide range of courses at KIIT, including undergraduate programs like B.Tech, B.Arch, B.Sc, and BBA, and postgraduate options such as MCA, MBA, and M.Tech. Before applying, candidates must ensure they meet the KIIT eligibility criteria and gather all necessary documents.

KIITEE 2027 Exam: Important Dates

Applicants can check the important dates for the KIITEE 2027 below:

Last date to apply: January 4, 2027

Admit card release date: January 6, 2027

Exam Date: January 9 to 11, 2027

Result declaration date: January 20, 2027

GD and PI date: First week of February 2027

The exam will be held in 18 cities across the country in computer-based test mode.

KIITEE 2027 Application Form: Steps to Apply

Candidates must follow the steps provided below to fill the KIITEE application form.

Step 1: Visit the official website, ksom.ac.in.

Step 2: Now on the homepage click on the 'Apply Online' option.

Step 3: Enter the required credentials such as name, mobile number, email ID to register for the exam.

Step 4: Once registered, now log in using the credentials and fill out the application form.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents in the specified format.

Step 6: Lastly pay the registration fee and submit the form.

Candidates must download the confirmation page and save it for future reference.