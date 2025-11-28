Key Steps And Tips To Achieve Financial Literacy

Financial literacy means understanding and using financial skills such as budgeting, investing and managing debt for making informed decisions relating to money and finance. Those literate in finance are able to make smart decisions avoid financial mistakes. Such individuals have the knowledge and power to become self-sufficient and stable. Keeping in view the need and rising demand of finance literacy in the country, several institutions have introduced courses in finance and money. These courses have been launched for individuals, students and professionals at all levels.

IIM Mumbai offers a postgraduate diploma in Financial Economics and Management. The programme is imparted through online mode and is designed for freshers and professionals to master financial markets with deep, data-driven expertise. The course will help early-career finance professionals seeking a strong foundation and accelerated career growth and senior professionals aiming to enhance their financial acumen. Individuals seeking a career transition into finance and wanting to acquire essential skills for success can also apply.

IIM Lucknow offers a certificate course in FinTech, Banking and Applied Risk Management. The course can be availed by mid to senior-level managers, business leaders and risk management consultants, early-career professionals and individuals and entrepreneurs.

