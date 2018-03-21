Kerala Pareeksha Bavan D.Ed 2017 Results Declared @ Keralapareekshabhavan.in; Check Now

English Language teaching : Theory & Practice paper will be held on April 26 while the Towards Pedagogy of Environmental Studies paper will be held on April 27.
Learning of Mathematics - Primary Level paper will be held on April 28.
D.Ed fourth semester exams will be held on April 26 and April 28.
Pareeksha Bhavan D.Ed 2017 Results: How to check
Kerala D.Ed first and third semester exam results can be accessed following these steps:
Step One: Go to the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, http://keralapareekshabhavan.in/
Step Two: Click on the link "Click here to get result" given near the notification "Diploma in Education (D.Ed) November 2017 Ist & IIIrd semester Results Published"
Step Three: Enter Register Number, Date Of Birth and Semester details on the space given on next page
Step Four: Click on "Show result"
