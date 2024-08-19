Kerala NEET UG counselling 2024: Provisional Rank List Released, Explore Top Colleges

Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2024: The provisional rank list for Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2024 has been released. Candidates who have submitted their NEET (UG) 2024 scores and completed the application process can access the rank list by visiting the official website.

The rank list includes key details such as candidate names, application numbers, Kerala medical merit ranks, NEET 2024 roll numbers, All India Rank (AIR), and NEET scores.

Being listed in the rank list does not ensure admission. Admission is contingent on the state merit rank, candidate preferences, availability of seats, and reservation criteria. During the counselling process, candidates will be required to fill out an online form specifying their preferred colleges and courses.

Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2024 Rank List: Steps to Download

Visit the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in.

Select the link for 'KEAM NEET UG 2024 Rank List' on the homepage.

Log in using your credentials to view the rank list.

The Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2024 Rank List will be displayed on the screen.

Download and review the provisional rank list for future use.

For enrollment into medical courses such as MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BSMS, and BUMS, candidates must meet the eligibility criteria outlined in the NEET UG 2024 information bulletin.

Kerala NEET UG Admission 2024: Minimum Eligibility Requirements

General and EWS candidates must secure at least the 50th percentile.

SC/ST/SEBC candidates must achieve a minimum of the 40th percentile.

General Category candidates with disabilities must score at least the 45th percentile.

Candidates with disabilities in the SC/ST/SEBC categories must have at least the 40th percentile.

The Kerala NEET UG 2024 counselling will also include allied programmes such as Agriculture (BSc (Hons) Agri), Forestry (BSc (Hons) Forestry), Veterinary (BVSc & AH), Fisheries (BFSc), Cooperation & Banking (BSc (Hons)), Climate Change & Environmental Science (BSc (Hons)), and Biotechnology (BTech under KAU).

