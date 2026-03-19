Kendriya Vidyalaya Balvatika Admissions 2026-27: Online Registration Begins March 20

The admission process for young children in Kendriya Vidyalayas is about to begin, giving parents a clear timeline to prepare and apply online. The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will commence the online registration process for Kendriya Vidyalaya Balvatika 2026-27 admissions on March 20. According to the admission notice issued by the KVS, parents and guardians will be required to register on the online admissions portal at admission.kvs.gov.in.

📢 #KVS Admission Notification for Academic Session 2026-27



For Balvatika & Class-1



Online Registration Starts: 20th March 2026



Last Date of Registration: 02nd April 2026#KVSAdmission2026 #KVians pic.twitter.com/gfkOAq0M7V — Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (@KVS_HQ) March 19, 2026

The admission process is purely based on a lottery system, and no written test or interview is needed for class 1. Once the lottery is complete and the results are declared, selected candidates are required to submit the required documents to their respective Kendriya Vidyalayas and pay the prescribed admission fee to confirm their admission.

The process ensures a fair selection system while requiring parents to complete registration and follow the necessary steps after the results are announced. Following the list, parents can submit the tuition fee and required documents.

Eligibility:

The child must be at least 6 years old as of March 31 of the academic year.

The child must be below 8 years of age as of the same date.

A child born on April 1 is also considered eligible.

Children with Special Needs (CWSN) may get up to 2 years of age relaxation.

How to Apply

Visit the official portal: kvsangathan.nic.in

Click on "New Registration."

Enter the required details of the child and parents.

A Login Code / Registration Number will be generated.

Log in using the provided credentials.

Select up to 3 preferred Kendriya Vidyalayas.

Upload all required documents.

Submit the application form.

Take a printout of the submitted form and confirmation receipt for future reference.

Reservation Policy

Each Class 1 section has 40 seats with a fixed reservation structure.

10 seats (25 per cent) are reserved under the Right to Education (RTE) category.

6 seats (15 per cent) are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC).

3 seats (7.5 per cent) are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

11 seats (27 per cent) are reserved for OBC Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) students.

Children with Special Needs (CwSN) are given 3 per cent reservation of the total seats.

Priority Criteria

Admissions are further prioritised based on the service category of parents, such as: Central Government employees, Armed Forces personnel, State Government employees and Employees of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and autonomous bodies.