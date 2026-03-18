KVS Admission 2026: Notification Expected To Be Announced Soon

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission Notification For 2026 Released Soon
- KVS will release admission notification for academic year 2026-2027 soon
- Admission for Class 1 is through a lottery system with no test or interview
- Class 1 seats have fixed reservations for RTE, SC, ST, OBC-NCL, and CwSN categories
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The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is expected to release the admission notification for Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) academic year 2026-2027. Once the official notification is released, parents or guardians can apply for the admission by visiting the official website, kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.
The admission process is purely based on a lottery system, and no written test or interview is needed for class 1. Following the list, parents can submit the tuition fee and required documents.
Reservation Policy
- Each Class 1 section has 40 seats with a fixed reservation structure.
- 10 seats (25 per cent) are reserved under the Right to Education (RTE) category.
- 6 seats (15 per cent) are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC).
- 3 seats (7.5 per cent) are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST).
- 11 seats (27 per cent) are reserved for OBC Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) students.
- Children with Special Needs (CwSN) are given 3 per cent reservation of the total seats.
Priority Criteria
Admissions are further prioritised based on the service category of parents, such as: Central Government employees, Armed Forces personnel, State Government employees and Employees of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and autonomous bodies.
Eligibility:
- The child must be at least 6 years old as of March 31 of the academic year.
- The child must be below 8 years of age as of the same date.
- A child born on April 1 is also considered eligible.
- Children with Special Needs (CWSN) may get up to 2 years of age relaxation.
How to Apply
- Visit the official portal: kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in
- Click on "New Registration."
- Enter the required details of the child and parents.
- A Login Code / Registration Number will be generated.
- Log in using the provided credentials.
- Select up to 3 preferred Kendriya Vidyalayas.
- Upload all required documents.
- Submit the application form.
- Take a printout of the submitted form and confirmation receipt for future reference.