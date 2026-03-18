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KVS Admission 2026: Notification Expected To Be Announced Soon

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will soon announce admissions for the 2026-27 academic year on kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

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KVS Admission 2026: Notification Expected To Be Announced Soon
Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission Notification For 2026 Released Soon
  • KVS will release admission notification for academic year 2026-2027 soon
  • Admission for Class 1 is through a lottery system with no test or interview
  • Class 1 seats have fixed reservations for RTE, SC, ST, OBC-NCL, and CwSN categories
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The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is expected to release the admission notification for Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) academic year 2026-2027. Once the official notification is released, parents or guardians can apply for the admission by visiting the official website, kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

The admission process is purely based on a lottery system, and no written test or interview is needed for class 1. Following the list, parents can submit the tuition fee and required documents.

Reservation Policy

  • Each Class 1 section has 40 seats with a fixed reservation structure.
  • 10 seats (25 per cent) are reserved under the Right to Education (RTE) category.
  • 6 seats (15 per cent) are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC).
  • 3 seats (7.5 per cent) are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST).
  • 11 seats (27 per cent) are reserved for OBC Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) students.
  • Children with Special Needs (CwSN) are given 3 per cent reservation of the total seats.

Priority Criteria

Admissions are further prioritised based on the service category of parents, such as: Central Government employees, Armed Forces personnel, State Government employees and Employees of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and autonomous bodies.

Eligibility:

  • The child must be at least 6 years old as of March 31 of the academic year.
  • The child must be below 8 years of age as of the same date.
  • A child born on April 1 is also considered eligible.
  • Children with Special Needs (CWSN) may get up to 2 years of age relaxation.

How to Apply

  • Visit the official portal: kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in
  • Click on "New Registration."
  • Enter the required details of the child and parents.
  • A Login Code / Registration Number will be generated.
  • Log in using the provided credentials.
  • Select up to 3 preferred Kendriya Vidyalayas.
  • Upload all required documents.
  • Submit the application form.
  • Take a printout of the submitted form and confirmation receipt for future reference.
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