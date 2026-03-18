KVS Admission 2026: Notification Expected To Be Announced Soon

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is expected to release the admission notification for Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) academic year 2026-2027. Once the official notification is released, parents or guardians can apply for the admission by visiting the official website, kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

The admission process is purely based on a lottery system, and no written test or interview is needed for class 1. Following the list, parents can submit the tuition fee and required documents.

Reservation Policy

Each Class 1 section has 40 seats with a fixed reservation structure.

10 seats (25 per cent) are reserved under the Right to Education (RTE) category.

6 seats (15 per cent) are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC).

3 seats (7.5 per cent) are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

11 seats (27 per cent) are reserved for OBC Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) students.

Children with Special Needs (CwSN) are given 3 per cent reservation of the total seats.

Priority Criteria

Admissions are further prioritised based on the service category of parents, such as: Central Government employees, Armed Forces personnel, State Government employees and Employees of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and autonomous bodies.

Eligibility:

The child must be at least 6 years old as of March 31 of the academic year.

The child must be below 8 years of age as of the same date.

A child born on April 1 is also considered eligible.

Children with Special Needs (CWSN) may get up to 2 years of age relaxation.

How to Apply