KCET 2026 Result Date, Time: KEA Scorecards Expected Shortly, Direct Link Here

KCET 2026 Results: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is expected to announce the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2026 results shortly for more than 3 lakh candidates. Once released, students will be able to check and download their scorecards from the official websites, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in, using their application number and the first four characters of their name.

What Time Will KEA Announce KCET 2026 Results?

The KEA is likely to declare the KCET 2026 results between 11 am and 12 pm. Last year, the results were announced around 45 days after the examination. While KEA had indicated an 11:30 am release, the scorecards were eventually made available on the official portal at 2 pm.

How To Download KCET 2026 Result?

Visit the official website, karresults.nic.in.

Click on the "KCET 2026 Result" link on the homepage.

A new page will open.

Enter your application number and the first four characters of your name.

Click on "Submit".

Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

Direct Download Link

Details Released In The KCET 2026 Result

Candidate's Full Name

Roll / Application Number

Registration Number

Photograph & Signature

Category / Reservation Status

Subject-Wise Marks

Qualifying Examination (QE) Scores

Total Marks Secured: The total aggregated score out of 180 in the entrance exam.

Overall KCET Rank

Category Rank

Qualifying Status

KCET 2026 Results: What Happens After The Result?

Candidates who qualify in the entrance test will have to complete the document verification process and participate in counselling, during which seats will be allotted based on their rank and preferences.