KCET 2023 Result Declared: How To Check Results Here

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has declared the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET or KCET) 2023 results. Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar announced the result via a press conference. Students can now check their performance online.



Candidates must visit the official website of KEA, kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea, to download the KCET results. They are also requested to go through their scores carefully and check if they have qualified for the examination or not.



The entrance test, conducted for admission to Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy courses, makes way for students to get enrolled in the participating institutions of Karnataka. Vignesh Natraj Kumar bagged the top position in KCET PCM for the engineering group with an impressive score of 97.8 per cent.



KCET Results 2023: How To Check Results

Step 1: On any browser, open the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) or simply on the link here: kea.kar.nic.in. You can also head to this website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

Step 2: On the website, click on the link reading: UGCET 2023.

Step 3: Enter the asked credentials to login and submit.

Step 4: As soon as you click on submit, the result will appear on the screens. Check and download your result.



The examination authority had previously released the answer key of the exam and had invited feedback from candidates. The entrance test was held on May 20 and May 21 across various centres in the state. The provisional answer key was released on May 26 and candidates were given time till May 30 to raise objections if any.



Around 2,44,345 students appeared for the KCET 2023 examination in the state, out of which 1.21 lakh candidates WERE boys and 1.4 lakh candidates were girls.



For related details, candidates can visit the official site of Karnataka Examinations Authority.