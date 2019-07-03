Kashmir University Results For Degree Exams Out. Details Here

The University of Kashmir results are available on kashmiruniversity.net.

Kashmir University has today released the degree exam results for 6th semester candidates of batch 2015 held in June- July 2018. The Kashmir University results are available on kashmiruniversity.net. According to a notification released on the official website of the University of Kashmir on the results, the varsity has released Bachelor of Arts (B.A), Bachelor of Science (B.Sc), Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) and BA Honours sixth semester exam results of batch 2015.

Kashmir University results 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kashmir University, kashmiruniversity.net

Step 2: Click on the examinations tab given on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the results tab from next page

Step 4: Click on the "View results" link provided adjacent to "Notification No. 89 BA B.Sc Bcom BA Honours 6th Semester Exam batch 2015 held in June- July, 2018"

Step 5: Enter your registration details

Step 6: Submit the details

Step 7: Check your Kashmir University results from next page

