Kashmir School Summer Vacation 2026: Schools Closed From July 6 To July 19

The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has announced summer vacation for all government and recognised private schools up to the higher secondary level in the Kashmir Division.

According to the official order issued by the School Education Department, all schools in the Kashmir Division will remain closed for summer break from July 6, 2026, to July 19, 2026.

The order, issued on June 30, 2026, states that the decision has been taken after approval from the competent authority. The vacation period will be applicable to schools functioning under the Kashmir Division.

The Directorate has directed all concerned schools to follow the holiday schedule and ensure proper implementation of the order. The notification has also been shared with senior officials of the education department and district authorities for information and necessary action.

The summer break has been announced during the ongoing warm weather conditions in the region, providing students and teachers a temporary relief from regular academic activities.

As per the notice, schools will observe the vacation period till July 19, 2026. Further updates regarding reopening or any changes will be communicated by the education department through official channels.

Students and parents are advised to stay connected with their respective schools for any additional instructions during the holiday period.