Advertisement

Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026: District-Wise Notification Out For 900 Posts, How To Apply

Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026: Karnataka has released district-wise notifications for 900 general Kannada teacher posts. Candidates can check steps here.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026: District-Wise Notification Out For 900 Posts, How To Apply
Karnataka announces recruitment for 900 general Kannada teacher posts.

Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026: Department of School Education, Karnataka, has released district-wise notifications for the recruitment of 900 general Kannada teacher posts. The recruitment drive offers an opportunity to teach in Karnataka government primary schools. Selected candidates will be appointed as general Kannada teachers for primary classes from Class 1 to Class 5. Candidates have to meet the required educational qualifications and have cleared an eligible Teacher Eligibility Test. Then they can check the district-wise notification and apply through the official portal.

Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must meet the educational requirements mentioned in the respective district notification.

Applicants should have secured at least 50% marks in PUC or equivalent qualification. They should also possess one of the prescribed teacher education qualifications. It includes a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed), four-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed), or a two-year Diploma in Education (Special Education), as applicable.

Candidates must have qualified the required Teacher Eligibility Test. Candidates may include those who have cleared the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) or Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), subject to the conditions mentioned in the official notification.

The recruitment notifications have been issued for different educational districts. So candidates should check the eligibility criteria, vacancies and other conditions.

How to Apply for Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026?

Visit the official website at schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in or schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in/cacell.

  • Open the district-wise recruitment notification for general Kannada teachers.
  • Select the relevant educational district.
  • Click on the online application link
  • Fill in the required details.
  • Upload the necessary documents
  • Pay the application fee, if applicable.
  • Submit the application form.
  • Download a copy for future reference.

Applicants are advised to use the information provided in the official notification while filling out the form.

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Karnataka Recruitment 2026, Karnataka Announces 900 Teacher Posts, Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com