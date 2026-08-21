Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026: District-Wise Notification Out For 900 Posts, How To Apply

Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026: Department of School Education, Karnataka, has released district-wise notifications for the recruitment of 900 general Kannada teacher posts. The recruitment drive offers an opportunity to teach in Karnataka government primary schools. Selected candidates will be appointed as general Kannada teachers for primary classes from Class 1 to Class 5. Candidates have to meet the required educational qualifications and have cleared an eligible Teacher Eligibility Test. Then they can check the district-wise notification and apply through the official portal.

Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must meet the educational requirements mentioned in the respective district notification.

Applicants should have secured at least 50% marks in PUC or equivalent qualification. They should also possess one of the prescribed teacher education qualifications. It includes a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed), four-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed), or a two-year Diploma in Education (Special Education), as applicable.

Candidates must have qualified the required Teacher Eligibility Test. Candidates may include those who have cleared the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) or Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), subject to the conditions mentioned in the official notification.

The recruitment notifications have been issued for different educational districts. So candidates should check the eligibility criteria, vacancies and other conditions.

How to Apply for Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026?

Visit the official website at schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in or schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in/cacell.

Open the district-wise recruitment notification for general Kannada teachers.

Select the relevant educational district.

Click on the online application link

Fill in the required details.

Upload the necessary documents

Pay the application fee, if applicable.

Submit the application form.

Download a copy for future reference.

Applicants are advised to use the information provided in the official notification while filling out the form.