Karnataka SSLC, 2nd PUC Exam Schedule Released, Raise Objections Till October 9

KSEAB Exam Schedule 2025: Candidates or their parents can raise objections against the examination schedule from September 20 to October 9, 2025.

KSEAB SSLC, 2nd PUC Exam Schedule 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the provisional examination schedule for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Second Pre-University Course (2nd PUC) exams 1 and 2 for the academic session 2025-26. Students can check and download the schedule on the official website of the board -  kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

According to PTI, candidates or their parents can raise objections against the examination schedule from September 20 to October 9, 2025. If the objections are found valid by the board, a new timetable/ exam schedule will be released.

Objections must be sent to chairpersonkscab@gmail.com and a hard copy of the same to chairperson, Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, 6th Cross, Malleswaram, Bengaluru-560003.

The board will not consider any objections after the stipulated time mentioned above. 

