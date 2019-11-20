Karnataka School Rings 'Water Bell' Thrice A Day For Students To Drink Water

Karnataka school has introduced water bell to encourage children to drink more water

In a one of its kind initiative, a school in Karnataka has introduced a separate water bell to create awareness about drinking water among the students.

The Indraprastha School in Uppinangady town of Dakshina Kannada district has introduced a separate water bell for the simple purpose of reminding students to drink water, a move which is now being emulated by other schools in the state too.

The objective of a separate water bell is to make students drink enough water every day.

Mr. Jose MJ, Principal of Indraprastha Vidyalaya, told ANI, "It has been observed that as the temperature of the environment rises, so do several health complications like stomach pain and drowsiness."

Explaining how the idea was born he said that parents had been complaining for a long time that students were returning home with full water bottles and suffering from various health problems.

"There was no mechanism to ensure that students were drinking enough water, so we have introduced a separate 'break where the students drink water in the presence of their teachers. Since its introduction, we have had a very positive report from the parents and teachers," he added.

Since the introduction of the separate water bell, health complications have reduced and students have now developed a habit of drinking water, he said.

The water bell rings thrice in a day, at 10:35 AM in the morning, at noon, and at 2 PM in the afternoon.

USA Nayak, who is the Chairman of Indraprastha Vidyalaya, said that the school had received many complaints from teachers and parents about students going out of the class complaining of stomach ache.

"Since the introduction of a separate bell not only are the children reporting better health, but other schools in the state have started following the same procedure,' he added.

He advocated that the same should be implemented in all schools to encourage children to consume an appropriate amount of water.

