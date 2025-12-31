Advertisement

Karnataka School Headmaster Funds Students' First-Ever Flight, Wins Hearts

The students of the Government Higher Primary School in Bahadduribandi village travelled from Toranagallu's Jindal Airport to Bengaluru on a special flight arranged by headmaster Beerappa Andagi.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Karnataka School Headmaster Funds Students' First-Ever Flight, Wins Hearts
Students from Classes 5 to 8 were part of the trip.
Bengaluru:

In a rare and heartwarming gesture, the headmaster of a government school in Karnataka's Koppal district personally funded the air travel of 24 students, giving them their first-ever experience of flying. He spent Rs 5 lakh from his own savings to make the journey possible.

The students of the Government Higher Primary School in Bahadduribandi village travelled from Toranagallu's Jindal Airport to Bengaluru on a special flight arranged by headmaster Beerappa Andagi.

Students from Classes 5 to 8 were part of the trip. Teachers, mid-day meal staff and members of the School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) also accompanied them, taking the total group size to 40.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

The initiative has drawn widespread appreciation across the region.

To select the students, the school conducted a special test for Classes 5 to 8, with the top six scorers from each class chosen for the journey.

For many of the selected students, it was their first time boarding an aircraft, having previously only watched planes flying overhead.

The group spent two days in Bengaluru, visiting educational institutions and tourist attractions, before returning to Koppal.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Karnataka Students' First-Ever Flight, Karnataka Headmaster Fund Students' Air Travel
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com