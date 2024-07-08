Karnataka PGCET 2024: Pay Application Fees by July 9

Karnataka PGCET 2024: The Karnataka Examinations Authority has announced the last date to pay the application fees for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2024. Interested and eligible candidates who have not yet made the payment can do so before July 9, up to 6 pm. Candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 700 per course.

The exam date was postponed due to conflicting exams with universities. Candidates had registered for the exam online from June 26 to July 7. The KEA has assured in an official notification that the dates for online registration will not be extended further.

The official notification reads: "Many students have submitted requests to KEA for postponement of the PGCET-2024 exam scheduled to be held on 13th and 14th July 2024 as a few universities are commencing final semester exams from 5th and 10th July 2024. To protect the students' interests, KEA has postponed the PGCET-2024 exam scheduled to be held on 13th and 14th July 2024 and the revised dates will be published on the KEA website in due course."

The Karnataka PGCET 2024 exam will be a Computer-Based Test (CBT) conducted in English, lasting for 120 minutes. It will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), totaling 100 marks. Candidates will receive one mark for every correct answer, with no negative marking for incorrect answers. The question paper will be divided into four sections, and each question will have four answer options.

The Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test-2024 is being conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for MBA, MCA, M.E., MTech, and MArch courses in educational institutions in Karnataka.