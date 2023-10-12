Karnataka Government Sets Up Committee To Formulate State Education Policy

Days after announcing that it plans to replace the National Education Policy (NEP) with its own sate-level education policy, the Karnataka government has set up a committee of experts to formulate the policy. A 15-member committee along with a separate group of eight subject experts/advisors have been constituted to work in creating the State Education Policy. The committee will function under the chairmanship of Prof Sukhdev Thorat, an eminent educationist, economist, professor, writer and former chairman of UGC.

Other members of the committee include Prof S Japhet, founding director of the UGC sponsored Centre for the Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy (CSSEEIP), Dr Sudhir Krishnaswamy, vice chancellor of National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Dr Sharat AnanthaMurthy, professor, School of Physics, University of Hyderabad, A Narayana, professor with the school of policy and Governance, Azim Premji University among others. Dr Bhagyavana S Mudigoudra, special officer, Department of Higher Education, will act as the Member Secretary to the commission, and will coordinate and maintain the proceedings of the meeting.

Members are identified as subject experts/advisors for expert advice include: Prof Yogendra Yadav, Senior Fellow at the Center for the Study of Developing Societies, Delhi; Prof Rahamath Tarikere, Retd Professor in Kannada, Kannada University, Hampi; Prof Janaki Nair, Historian and Retd, Professor at the Centre for Historical studies, Jawaharalal Nehru University, Sonam Wangchuk, Engineer turned Education Reformer and Director of the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL), among others.

The commission is required to submit its report by February 28, 2024.

Commending the expert committee for its effort in creating the Karnataka State Education Policy, chief minister Siddaramaiah said in a post on social media platform 'X', "A committee has been established, under the chairmanship of Prof Sukhdev Thorat, to prepare the draft of the Karnataka State Education Policy. I am confident that this committee will provide suitable recommendations for nurturing scientific temperament, intellectual growth, and necessary education for the holistic development of students."

The commission will get the required support and administrative / secretariat assistance from the Department of State Educational Research and Training (DSERT) and Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC), Bengaluru. The members of the commission will be paid TA/DA as per extant rules of Government of Karnataka, news agency PTI reported. The Department of School Education & Literacy and Department of Higher Education will appoint nodal officers who will make all necessary arrangements for the commission covering its meetings, travel, boarding and lodging of the members.

The Government Order that includes the 15-member committee has decided to create a commission that will carefully evaluate the School and Higher Education in the state. The commission will be responsible for introducing measures to achieve a higher enrolment in the schools and higher education and to help expand the education with improved quality. It will also ensure that all the individuals get equal access to quality education. The commission will also work towards meeting the the prime goals of education effectively i.e., imparting scientific knowledge to the students, to inculcate democratic values, give skill and professional education to enhance employability and giving moral education to build good citizenship among the students.