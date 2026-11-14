Karnataka CET 2027: KEA Releases Detailed Subject-Wise Syllabus PDFs

KCET 2027 Syllabus: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) syllabus for the academic year 2027. The syllabus has been issued for four subjects such as Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics and Biology.

Applicants can now check and download the syllabus for the upcoming entrance examination from the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The KCET is also known as the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) 2027. Now that syllabus has been released, candidates can prepare accordingly for the exam.

KCET 2027 Subject-Wise Syllabus

Candidates can check the class 11, 12 subjects-wise important units below:

Chemistry

The class 11 topics covers basic concepts of chemistry, structure of atoms, classification of elements and periodicity, chemical bonding and molecular structure, thermodynamics, equilibrium, redox reactions and organic chemistry principles.

Class 12 topics includes, solutions, electrochemistry, coordination compounds, chemical kinetics, haloalkanes and haloarenes, alcohols, phenols and ethers, aldehydes and ketones.

Physics

The Class 11 Physics syllabus covers important topics such as rotational motion, gravitation, properties of solids and fluids, thermodynamics, kinetic theory, kinematics, laws of motion, work, energy and power and Oscillations and Waves.

The Class 12 syllabus covers electrostatics, current electricity, magnetic effects of current and magnetism, electromagnetic induction, electromagnetic waves, optics, atoms and nuclei, and electronic devices.

Biology

The Class 11 syllabus covers topics such as diversity in the living world, structural organisation in plants and animals, cell structure and functions, human physiology and plants physiology.

The class 12 syllabus includes, reproduction, genetics and evolution, biology in human welfare, biotechnology and its application and ecology & environment.

Mathematics

The Class 11 topics covers linear inequalities, permutations and combinations, binomial theorem, sequences and series, straight lines, conic sections, three-dimensional geometry, statistics and probability.

Class 12 topics include, applications of derivatives, integrals, differential equations, vectors, three-dimensional geometry, linear programming, probability, relations and functions, determinants.

Candidates must visit the official website regularly for upcoming exam updates.