Karnataka CET 2018: Online Application Process Begins At Kea.kar.nic.in; Exam In April Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), Government of Karnataka has begun the online application process for Common Entrance Test (CET) 2018.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Karnataka CET 2018: Online Application Process Begins At Kea.kar.nic.in New Delhi: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), Government of Karnataka has begun the online application process for Common Entrance Test (CET) 2018. CET 2018 will be conducted for admission to Professional Courses (Engineering, AYUSH, Farm Science, B.Pharm courses). CET is scheduled for April and will be conducted over two days. Candidates who wish to apply for medical or dental courses should appear in NEET UG 2018 and for architecture courses should appear in JEE Main 2018 paper 2 or NATA exam.



The CET exams will be conducted on April 18 and April 19. On April 18, exam will be conducted for Biology from 10:30 am to 11:50 am and Mathematics from 2:30 pm and 3:50 pm. On April 19, exam will be conducted for Physics from 10:30 am to 11:50 am and Chemistry from 2:30 pm to 3:50 pm.



The candidates claiming eligibility for Government seats under Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga clauses and whose mother tongue is Kannada, Tulu or Kodava, will have to undergo a Kannada language test, to establish their ability to speak, read and write Kannada. Kannada Language Test will be conducted on April 20 from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.



Practical Test for "Identification of Agriculture Related Specimens" to claim seat under agriculturist quota will be conducted on April 27, from 9:00 am onwards.



Important Dates



Last date to apply online: February 26, 2018

Last date to pay application fee in bank: February 28, 2018

Date for downloading admission ticket online: April 10, 2018



Application Process



Candidates can apply for KEA CET 2018 on the official website: http://kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates should go through the information brochure to check eligibility for each course and documents required in case a student claims any reservation.



Click here for more



Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), Government of Karnataka has begun the online application process for Common Entrance Test (CET) 2018. CET 2018 will be conducted for admission to Professional Courses (Engineering, AYUSH, Farm Science, B.Pharm courses). CET is scheduled for April and will be conducted over two days. Candidates who wish to apply for medical or dental courses should appear in NEET UG 2018 and for architecture courses should appear in JEE Main 2018 paper 2 or NATA exam.The CET exams will be conducted on April 18 and April 19. On April 18, exam will be conducted for Biology from 10:30 am to 11:50 am and Mathematics from 2:30 pm and 3:50 pm. On April 19, exam will be conducted for Physics from 10:30 am to 11:50 am and Chemistry from 2:30 pm to 3:50 pm.The candidates claiming eligibility for Government seats under Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga clauses and whose mother tongue is Kannada, Tulu or Kodava, will have to undergo a Kannada language test, to establish their ability to speak, read and write Kannada. Kannada Language Test will be conducted on April 20 from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.Practical Test for "Identification of Agriculture Related Specimens" to claim seat under agriculturist quota will be conducted on April 27, from 9:00 am onwards.Last date to apply online: February 26, 2018Last date to pay application fee in bank: February 28, 2018Date for downloading admission ticket online: April 10, 2018 Candidates can apply for KEA CET 2018 on the official website: http://kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates should go through the information brochure to check eligibility for each course and documents required in case a student claims any reservation.Click here for more Education News