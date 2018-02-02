Karnataka CET 2018: Online Application Process Begins At Kea.kar.nic.in; Exam In April

The CET exams will be conducted on April 18 and April 19. On April 18, exam will be conducted for Biology from 10:30 am to 11:50 am and Mathematics from 2:30 pm and 3:50 pm. On April 19, exam will be conducted for Physics from 10:30 am to 11:50 am and Chemistry from 2:30 pm to 3:50 pm.
The candidates claiming eligibility for Government seats under Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga clauses and whose mother tongue is Kannada, Tulu or Kodava, will have to undergo a Kannada language test, to establish their ability to speak, read and write Kannada. Kannada Language Test will be conducted on April 20 from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.
Practical Test for "Identification of Agriculture Related Specimens" to claim seat under agriculturist quota will be conducted on April 27, from 9:00 am onwards.
Important Dates
Last date to apply online: February 26, 2018
Last date to pay application fee in bank: February 28, 2018
Date for downloading admission ticket online: April 10, 2018
Application Process
