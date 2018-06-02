Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam Schedule Changed

Close to 2.5 lakh students will appear for the 2nd PUC supplementary exam in the State.
CommentsMeanwhile, Karnataka CET results were declared yesterday. Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the result on the official website kea.kar.nic.in. The exam was held on 18-19 April.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam Schedule
June 29, 2018: Sociology, Accountancy, Mathematics
June 30, 2018: Morning (Logic, Education, Home Science, Basic Maths) Afternoon (Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabic and French)
July 2, 2018: Morning (Economics, Physics)
July 3, 2018: Morning (Optional Kannada, Electronics, Computer Science) Afternoon (IT, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare, Beauty & Wellness)
July 4, 2018: Morning (Kannada), Afternoon (Urdu, Sanskrit)
July 5, 2018: Morning (Geography, Hindustani Music, Geology) Afternoon (Hindi)
July 6, 2018: Morning (History, Statistics, Biology)
July 7, 2018: Morning (Business Studies, Psychology, Chemistry)
Click here for more Education News