Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam Schedule Changed Close to 2.5 lakh students will appear for the 2nd PUC supplementary exam in Karnataka.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam Schedule; Check Now New Delhi: supplementary exam has been postponed by 21 days. The exam which was supposed to begin on June 8, 2018 will now commence from June 29, 2018. The exam will now continue till July 10, 2018. 'The supplementary exams have been postponed because on June 8, the elections for members of legislative council is scheduled to take place. Post that, on June 11 ,the Jayanagar Assembly elections which were pending will take place. The



Close to 2.5 lakh students will appear for the 2nd PUC supplementary exam in the State.



Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam Schedule

June 29, 2018: Sociology, Accountancy, Mathematics

June 30, 2018: Morning (Logic, Education, Home Science, Basic Maths) Afternoon (Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabic and French)

July 2, 2018: Morning (Economics, Physics)

July 3, 2018: Morning (Optional Kannada, Electronics, Computer Science) Afternoon (IT, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare, Beauty & Wellness)

July 4, 2018: Morning (Kannada), Afternoon (Urdu, Sanskrit)

July 5, 2018: Morning (Geography, Hindustani Music, Geology) Afternoon (Hindi)

July 6, 2018: Morning (History, Statistics, Biology)

July 7, 2018: Morning (Business Studies, Psychology, Chemistry)



