Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam Schedule Changed

Close to 2.5 lakh students will appear for the 2nd PUC supplementary exam in Karnataka.

Education | Written by | Updated: June 02, 2018 10:46 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam Schedule Changed

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam Schedule; Check Now

New Delhi: Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exam has been postponed by 21 days. The exam which was supposed to begin on June 8, 2018 will now commence from June 29, 2018. The exam will now continue till July 10, 2018. 'The supplementary exams have been postponed because on June 8, the elections for members of legislative council is scheduled to take place. Post that, on June 11 ,the Jayanagar Assembly elections which were pending will take place. The SSLC supplementary exams are also scheduled from June 21- 28,' reported the Bangalore Mirror.

Close to 2.5 lakh students will appear for the 2nd PUC supplementary exam in the State.

Comments
Meanwhile, Karnataka CET results were declared yesterday. Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the result on the official website kea.kar.nic.in. The exam was held on 18-19 April.


Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam Schedule


June 29, 2018: Sociology, Accountancy, Mathematics
June 30, 2018: Morning (Logic, Education, Home Science, Basic Maths) Afternoon (Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabic and French)
July 2, 2018: Morning (Economics, Physics)
July 3, 2018: Morning (Optional Kannada, Electronics, Computer Science) Afternoon (IT, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare, Beauty & Wellness)
July 4, 2018: Morning (Kannada), Afternoon (Urdu, Sanskrit)
July 5, 2018: Morning (Geography, Hindustani Music, Geology) Afternoon (Hindi)
July 6, 2018: Morning (History, Statistics, Biology)
July 7, 2018: Morning (Business Studies, Psychology, Chemistry)

Click here for more Education News

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Karnataka

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Train StatusLive cricket ScoreBengali NewsPNR StatusDiabetesOlaOffersFlipkart

................................ Advertisement ................................