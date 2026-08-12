JSSC CGL Scam: Government Jobs For Entire Family? Abhay Tiwari's Relatives Under Scanner

JSSC CGL Scam: The probe into alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has brought government employee Abhay Kumar Tiwari under intense scrutiny. The Jharkhand CID arrested Tiwari on July 22, identifying him as a key figure in an organised recruitment racket reportedly involving paper leaks and other examination-related irregularities. Investigators have estimated the alleged racket at nearly Rs 40 crore.

Protest Poster Claims Several Relatives Got JSSC CGL Jobs



Tiwari's family connections have now become another focus of attention after a poster displayed during students' protests claimed that several of his relatives were selected for the post of Block Supply Officer (BSO) through the JSSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination.

The poster claims that Tiwari himself was selected as a BSO and lists his brother, brother-in-law, sister-in-law and his sister-in-law's sister among those allegedly selected for the same post. It also names several extended relatives and mentions their alleged ranks.

According to the poster, Tiwari's maternal cousin, Upendra Mishra, secured rank 51, while Tejnarayan Pandit was listed at rank 68. Bapi Kumar Mishra was mentioned at rank 124, Bikram Pandey at rank 127, and Sumit Kumar Tiwari at rank 143. The poster describes their respective family connections with Tiwari.

What The Poster Claims About Tiwari's Relatives

His brother, Akshay Tiwari, has reportedly been selected through the JSSC CGL examination and works in the Women and Child Development Department. His sister-in-law, Sushma Kumari, is also reported to have been selected through the JSSC CGL examination and works in the Vigilance Department.

The claims made in the protest poster have not been independently established, and the alleged selection of Tiwari's relatives does not by itself establish any wrongdoing.

Tiwari's Recruitment History Under Examination

Tiwari's own recruitment history is also being examined. He was posted as a BSO in Poreyahat, Godda, and had earlier reportedly worked as a marketing manager with TDPL, an examination-conducting agency associated with the 14th JPSC Civil Services Examination.

Tiwari has reportedly cleared around 12 competitive examinations over nearly 13 years, including examinations conducted by the JPSC and JSSC, as well as recruitment tests for the police, Navy, BARC and teaching posts.

CID Examines Possible Access To Confidential Information

The CID is examining whether Tiwari had access to confidential examination information, used professional or personal contacts to influence recruitment processes, or facilitated benefits for candidates in return for money.

The investigation has also expanded to the JPSC and TDPL. Searches have reportedly been conducted at the commission's office and locations linked to the examination agency.

JPSC, TDPL Links Also Under Investigation

The arrest of former JPSC chairman L Khiangte has added another angle to the case, with investigators examining the process by which TDPL was awarded examination-related work.

The investigation is ongoing, and the allegations against Tiwari, his relatives, and others have not been established in court.