JoSAA Counselling 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment Out; Check Admission Deadline

JoSAA Counselling 2025: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) today released the Round 1 seat allotment result for JoSAA Counselling 2025. Students seeking admission to IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other top engineering institutes can check the course and college allotted to them. The results can be checked on the official website, josaa.nic.in.

This marks an important phase for candidates who cleared the JEE Advanced or JEE Main exams and submitted their preferred choices during the application process. Seat allocation has been carried out based on a candidate's rank, category, and selected preferences.

JoSAA has also released the opening and closing ranks for various programmes along with the allotment results.

Candidates are now required to submit the seat acceptance fee and upload the necessary documents within the specified time frame.

JoSAA 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment: Steps To Check Result

To check the Round 1 seat allotment outcome under JoSAA 2025, candidates should:

Go to the official website - josaa.nic.in

Click on the link titled 'View Seat Allotment Result - Round 1'

Log in using your JEE Main application number and password

The screen will display details of the allotted course, institution, and category

Download the allotment letter and take a printout for future use

Key Dates For JoSAA Round 1 Seat Allotment Process

Candidates allotted a seat in the first round must complete the following steps within the specified timelines:

Seat Acceptance Fee Payment and Document Upload: From June 14 to June 18, 2025 (until 5 PM)

Responding to Queries Raised During Document Verification: Deadline is June 19, 2025 (up to 5 PM)

Seat Acceptance Options

After securing a seat, students can choose one of the following options based on their preference:

Freeze: Confirm the seat and opt out of further counselling rounds

Float: Accept the current seat while remaining eligible for higher-preference choices in upcoming rounds

Slide: Agree to the current institution but wish to switch to a better-ranked course within the same institute

Candidates must ensure they complete all steps by the respective deadlines to retain their allocated seat.

Not Happy With Allotment? Here's What To Do

Those who are not satisfied with their current allocation can opt for the Float or Slide options. These choices allow candidates to remain in the counselling process and wait for possible upgrades in future rounds. JoSAA 2025 will conduct a total of six counselling rounds. The Round 2 seat allotment results are scheduled to be released on June 21, 2025.