JoSAA Counselling 2024: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Today, Check Details

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is set to release the seat allotment result for the third round of counselling today. Registered candidates will be able to access the results by visiting the official website using credentials such as application number and date of birth or password to log in. The students who were allotted seats will have to report online, pay the fee, and upload documents by July 8.

The resolution of any fee payment issues is scheduled for July 9.

Students who wish to withdraw from the BTech counselling process can opt out between July 5 and July 9.

JoSAA Counselling 2024: Round 3 Schedule

Key dates for JoSAA round 3 counselling are outlined below:

Round 3 seat allocation- July 4, 2024, at 5 pm

Online reporting, fee payment, document upload- July 4 to July 8

Final date for fee payment and document upload- July 8, (by 5 pm)

Resolution of fee payment issues and last date to respond to queries- July 9, 2024 (by 5 pm)

Initiation of seat withdrawal process- July 5, 2024 (from 10 am) to July 8, 2024 (by 5 pm)

Deadline for withdrawal query responses- July 9, 2024 (by 5 pm)

JoSAA Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2024: Steps To Check

Go to the official website, josaa.nic.in

Select the link for round 3 seat allocation results on the homepage.

Input your application number and password.

Check the JoSAA round 3 seat allotment result.

Complete reporting, fee payment, and document upload.

Capture a screenshot of the confirmation page for future reference.

JoSAA conducts a unified counselling process for admission to engineering and other programmes across 118 institutes, including IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other technical institutes aided by Central or State Governments (GFTIs), based on JEE Main and JEE Advanced ranks.