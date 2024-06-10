JoSAA Counselling 2024: Registration Begins, Check Steps To Apply

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has initiated the application process for counselling. The seat allocation process will be conducted in five rounds. Those who have cleared JEE Main 2024 and JEE Advanced 2024 are eligible for registration. The JoSAA counselling process includes registration, choice filling and locking, seat allocation, and acceptance of seats.

Students can submit their course selections and institute preferences online via the official website at josaa.nic.in. JoSAA allows students clearing JEE Main or JEE Advanced to register for enrolment in these institutes through a single platform.

Once the registration is completed, candidates will have to complete the choice-filling process by entering their choices for institutes and engineering streams. Seats will be allotted to the candidates based on the preferences they have chosen and the availability of seats in participating institutes.

JoSAA Counselling 2024: Eligibility Criteria



Students clearing JEE Advanced 2024 are eligible to appear for JoSAA 2024 counselling. Candidates must either have 75% in Class XII or be in the top 20 percentile. The qualifying percentage for SC, ST, and PwD candidates is 65% for admission into IITs.

JoSAA 2024 Counselling: Steps To Register

Go to the official website, josaa.nic.in.

Look for the link titled "JoSAA Counselling Registration" and click on it.

As a new window opens, enter your JEE Main 2024/JEE Advanced 2024 application number and password.

Submit the details.

Lock your choices after filling them out online.

Successful candidates in the JEE Advanced exam are eligible for the counselling process, facilitating admissions to prestigious institutions like IITs, NITs, IIITs, and Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). Accepted candidates must report to the institute for document verification and admission formalities.

JoSAA Counselling 2024: Required Documents

Class 10 and 12 Mark sheets/Certificates

Category certificate (if applicable)

PwD certificate (if applicable)

Bank details

Medical certificate

OCI/PIO card (if applicable)

Passport/Citizenship certificate (if applicable)

JEE Main/Advanced admit card

JoSAA Counselling 2024 Fees

There is no charge for choice filling, but there is a seat acceptance fee (SAF) of Rs 20,000 for SC/ST/PwD categories and Rs 45,000 for General/OBC-NCL/GEN-EWS categories.

JoSAA Counselling 2024: Participating Institutes

JoSAA 2024 includes around 118 institutes, comprising IITs, NITs, IIITs, GFTIs, and others.