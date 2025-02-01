Joint Admission Test For Masters On February 2, Know Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme

JAM 2025 : The Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025 will be conducted on February 2, offering aspiring postgraduate students an opportunity to secure admission to top institutions across India. The examination, held in a Computer Based Test (CBT) format, will be common for all seven Test Papers.

Test pattern and marking scheme:

The JAM 2025 exam will last for three hours, with a total of 60 questions worth 100 marks. The exam is divided into three sections: A, B, and C, with all sections being compulsory. The test will be conducted exclusively in English.

Total Questions: 30 (10 one-mark questions and 20 two-mark questions)

Format: Four answer choices, with only one correct answer.

Negative Marking: 1/3 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer to one-mark questions, and 2/3 mark for two-mark questions.

Total Questions: 10 (2 marks each)

Format: Multiple correct choices possible; candidates must select all the correct answers and no wrong answers to gain full credit.

No Negative Marking: There will be no penalty for incorrect or partial answers.

Section C (Numerical Answer Type Questions)

Total Questions: 20 (10 one-mark questions and 10 two-mark questions)

Format: Numeric answers to be entered using a virtual numeric keypad (no answer choices).

No Negative Marking: Candidates will not lose marks for incorrect answers.

Additional Instructions