Job Vacancy For Junior Research Fellow Open At NIT Silchar, Check Details

National Institute of Technology Silchar has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF). Interested and eligible candidates can send the forms latest by December 25, 2023.

The vacancy is open for a contractual position for a time bound research project that will continue for two years. The project is titled, "Investigation and Analysis of Tunnel Field Effect Transistor (TFET) for the Low Noise, Ultra-low power Analog/RF circuit design".

Candidates having a degree in BE/ BTech in ECE with 55 per cent marks and GATE score or ME/MTech with Gate score are eligible to apply for the post. The applicants must not be more than 28 years of age. Candidates having desirable knowledge in Device and circuit modeling will be preferred.

The salary for the post will be Rs 31,000 per month. The job description is Working as a JRF for the mentioned project.

The shortlisted candidates will be called for interview on December 29, 2023, 4 pm onwards.

Candidates selected for the post will have to submit a no-objection certificate from his/her employer at the time of the interview.

