Job Applications Open At Company Secretaries of India, Salary Rs 7 Lakh

Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has invited applications for the post of executives for the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA). The job applications are being invited for contractual position executives. The tenure for the position is initially set for a period of one year, which may be extended every year up to a maximum period of two more years based on the performance and the requirement.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the ICSI for further details. The registrations for the job began on November 20, 2023 and will continue till November 30, 2023.

Eligibility

Candidates who have qualified the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) and are members of the institute are eligible to apply for the job post. The maximum age limit of candidates should be 34 years as on November 1, 2023.

Candidates having a minimum of one year post qualification experience will be preferred for the jobs. The job postings are open for regions in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai.

Remuneration

The shortlisted candidates having post qualification experience of more than two years will be paid Rs 50,000 per month for the first year, Rs 55,000 per month for the second year and Rs 60,000 per month for the third year.

For candidates having a post qualification experience of more than one to two years, an amount of Rs 45,000 per month will be paid as compensation for the first year, Rs 50,000 per month will be paid as compensation for the second year and Rs 55,000 per month will be paid as compensation for the third year.

Candidates who have post qualification experience of up to one year (applicable only in deserving cases) will get a compensation of Rs 40,000 per month for the first year, Rs 45,000 per month for the second year and Rs 50,000 per month for the third year.

Job description

The job description will include providing guidance to investors/claimant in filing of IEPFA 5 Forms in MCA's website, assisting the investors in processing the Form-5, providing update status of the claims to the claimant, addressing the grievances of the claimants. The job role will also include any other task assigned by the authority.