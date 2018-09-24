JNU Defends Change To Online Entrance Exam

A 12-member committee was formed in March this year to deliberate on the change in the mode of exam.

Facing backlash from its students' union, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday came in defence of its decision to conduct entrance exams online, calling it "most efficient" and rubbishing students' resentment as "unsubstantiated". "The JNU administration deplores the baseless allegations levelled against the proposed computer-based test by the newly-elected JNUSU. It completely refutes the unsubstantiated claims by the JNUSU on the computer-based entrance exam and urges everyone to introspect on the benefits of such a system," the administration said in a statement.

It termed the online mode as the "most efficient process of objective evaluation", citing its adoption at institutions like the Delhi University, Pondicherry University, AIIMS and the IITs.

Earlier in the day, the newly-elected JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) had termed the change in mode of entrance exam from descriptive to an online objective type a "scam" and as one "unilaterally imposed by the Vice Chancellor".

The varsity said that deans were consulted on the question of change and the decision was passed in the Academic Council of the university.

It said it is in the process of hiring a private vendor for managing the centres where the exams will be conducted.

A 12-member committee was formed in March this year to deliberate on the change in the mode of exam.

