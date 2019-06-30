JNU Entrance Exam (JNUEE) Result Declared For Undergraduate Courses

JNU Result, JNUEE Result Declared: Check Here

National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result for JNU entrance exam. The said result is for admission to undergraduate courses. The JNUEE result for postgraduate courses was declared on June 28. Results have also been announced for the Combined Entrance Exam for Biotechnology (CEEB). Candidates can check the JNUEE result on the official website of the University at jnu.ac.in and also at the official website of the NTA at nta.ac.in. The NTA's JNU entrance exam specific portal is ntajnu.ac.in.

Check JNUEE result

Check CEEB result

JNU has released the list of shortlisted candidates for the viva voce for MPhil and PhD programmes for various subjects on June 23.

The exams were held in online mode for the first time. JNUEE and CEEB were held from May 27 to May 30. Close to 1.2 lakh applications were registered for the admission. A total of 3,383 seats are available in this academic session. This includes 1043 MPhil and PhD seats.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability