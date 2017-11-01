JNU Ranked A++ By NAAC

The Jawaharlal Nehru University has been ranked A++ by National Assessment and Accreditation Council(NAAC). "This milestone for JNU reflects the sheer hard-work and untiring effort by all members of the university," JNU Rector II S C Garkoti said in a statement.The ranking comes after a review was conducted between 9 and 11 October. "We are certain this acknowledgement will further encourage and inspire us all to work even harder to keep JNU ahead of every higher institution in academic teaching and research," it said.A++ is the highest ranking which is given to an institution based on various parameters, including research, infrastructure, learning resources, evaluation.