JNU To Implement New Hostel Rules From Today

New rules for JNU students staying in hostels will be implemented from today.

New rules for JNU students staying in hostels will be implemented from today. The new rule comes into force 89 days after the draft was released for the first time on the university website. The University has decided to remove the dining hall dress code and the hostel timing rules. Concession, in mess fee, will be provided to students belonging to BPL category. In case any student fails to provide the BPL certificate at the time of admission, they would pay the fees and can claim refund if they are able to produce the BPL certificate within a month of registration.

However BPL students who have JRF or SRF or any other scholarship/ fellowship are not entitled for concession.

Students, those who are not in the concession category, would pay Rs 3600 per semester for single room and Rs 1800 per semester for double rooms. Each semester students also have to pay Rs 500 as medical fee.

Mess fee hike, dress code for hostel dining hall and the hostel timing were the main area of contention between the JNU administration and the students.

In its draft hostel manual, the university had proposed that students should be back in the hostel by 11 pm or by half an hour after time for library closing. JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh had said it to be "...the ploy of the JNU Administration's to turn our hostels into jails."

The draft manual also had a clause where the administration wanted all the students to come to the dining hall appropriately dressed. The said rule has been removed from the hostel manual now.

The decision to remove the hostel timing and dress code rules were taken on November 13, two days after the students staged a massive protest on the annual convocation day of the university when the President of India and the Human Resource Development Minister were inside the premises of the adjacent campus of AICTE.

The draft hostel manual had drawn anger from both teachers' association and students.

