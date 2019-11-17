JNU Exams Begin On December 12. Varsity Says No Relaxation In Dates

JNU monsoon end semester exam begins on December 12

The monsoon end semester exam in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) would be held from December 12 to December 20. For the monsoon semester, the last date for submission of M.Phil. dissertation/ Ph.D. thesis is December 31.

The varsity has released a notice in view of the ongoing agitation by the students against fee hike. In the notice, the university has cited that "due to the ongoing strike by a group of students, thousands of students who wish to participate in the JNU academic programmes and plan to complete their academic requirements for continuance in the University, are adversely affected."

"Since the academic calender has been approved by the Academic Council and the Executive Council, there is going to be no relaxation in the above deadlines," the notice released by the varsity also reads.

Going with the academic calendar of the university, the end semester results would be released on December 30.

Additionally, the notice also has "relevant extracts from the academic ordinances" related to the award of degree and deciding the pass/ fail status of a student. The university has given extracts which has details of the minimum marks to qualify, the conditions that can lead to the removal of the name of the student from a programme, credit requirements, etc.

JNU students, backed by members of JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA), are protesting against the university's decision to implement fee hike.

The university announced a "major rollback" of fee hike two days after the students staged a mass protest. The protesting students called it 'eyewash' and the agitation has not subsided yet. Meanwhile, JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) will take out a march to Parliament on Monday to protest against the hostel fee hike.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.