JNU MBA Admission: Application Forms Available Online

JNU MBA Admission: Application Process Begins

For admission to the Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), candidates can apply online. For the first batch of MBA course, candidates need to submit the CAT or Common Admission Test (conducted by IIMs) registration number while filling the application form. Candidates belonging to the general category should pay Rs 2000 as application fees; it is Rs 1000 for SC/ ST/ PwD applicants. Online application submission portal will be open till March 1. JNU will shortlist candidates for viva/ interview which is scheduled to be held on April 15, 16 and 18.

Apply Online

JNU will release the final list of candidates, selected for the course, on April 26.

JNU will use CAT scores for selecting the candidates for the M.B.A programme. IIMs have no role either in the selection process or in the conduct of the programme. Those having applied to the MBA programme of ABVSME, JNU, on qualifying the CAT will be shortlisted and then invited for an interview.

Since MBA is a professional course, no additional deprivation points (as it may be the case in some other JNU courses) will be taken into consideration for admission.

Click here for more Education News