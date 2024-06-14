Jawaharlal Nehru University MBA 2024 Registration Begins: Check Details

JNU MBA 2024: The Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has started registration for its Master of Business Administration (MBA) program for the year 2024. Interested applicants can submit their application forms on the university's official website, jnuee.jnu.ac.in. Only candidates who have cleared the Common Admission Test (CAT) exam are eligible to apply for this course. The CAT score will be used for the final selection in combination with marks from the Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI). The last date for submitting the application is June 15.

JNU MBA: Eligibility Criteria

The candidate should have a bachelor's degree or equivalent awarded by a recognised university with a minimum of 50% aggregate. For SC/ST/PwD candidates, the required percentage in the bachelor's degree is 45 percent. The degree must contain a minimum of three years of education after Class 12.

Selection Criteria

The total weightage of the CAT score is 70%, which will be combined with a 10% weightage for the Group Discussion and a 20% weightage for the Personal Interview.

JNU MBA: Application Fees

Rs. 2000 for General Category, EWS, and OBC (NCL) applicants

Rs. 1000 for SC/ST/PwD applicants

Fee Structure

For Indian Students

General category students have to pay Rs. 12 Lakhs for the entire MBA full-time programme, payable in 4 equal instalments

OBC students have to pay Rs. 8 Lakhs for the entire MBA full-time programme, payable in 4 equal instalments

SC/ST/DA category students have to pay Rs. 6 Lakhs for the entire MBA full-time programme, payable in 4 equal instalments

For Foreign Students

The tuition fee is $16,000 for 2 years, i.e., $4,000 per semester, payable at the beginning of each semester as per the notification.