JNU Inviting Applications For Undergraduate Courses, Check Details

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is inviting online applications for admission to Undergraduate courses, Certificate of Proficiency (COP) and Diploma of Proficiency (DOP) programmes for the academic session 2024-25. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the institute for detailed information.

Online registrations for admission to the courses started on August 2-12, 2024.

Eligible candidates can login on the official website https://inuee.jnu.ac.in with their NTA application number and date of birth as their user ID and password to register online for the course.

Admissions at JNU will be offered in BA Hons Foreign Languages, BSc Programme in Ayurveda Biology and Certificate of Proficiency Programmes based on the scores of CUET (UG) 2024 and deprivation points earned by the eligible candidates taken together.

Candidates may apply separately for admission to the courses based on their scores of the CUET (UG) – 2024 result.

Students will not be required to go through any viva voce examination for admission to BA, BSc and COP programmes. The candidates are admitted on merit on the basis of their performance in the CBT and the deprivation points added to their score in accordance with the approved admission policy and procedures of the university.

As per the official website of JNU, "In case of bunching in undergraduate and COP programmes merit will be drawn on the basis of the higher marks secured in the CBT conducted by NTA and further, if need be (in case of tie), according to the marks obtained in the qualifying 10+2 examination will be given preference. In case of further tie, the higher marks obtained by the candidate (s) in the Class 10 will be considered. The candidate, whose result has been declared, would be given preference over those whose result has not been declared."

Complete details about the courses and their eligibility are available on the official website of the JNU.